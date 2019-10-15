1  of  3
Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1 Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

Funeral arrangements set for Mobile County school bus driver

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funeral arrangements are set for a Mobile County school bus driver killed in a crash.

Kimberleigh Welch was killed October 10 when her bus overturned on the I-65 offramp in Prichard. She had just dropped off students at Pathway Alternative School.

The funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, at West Mobile Baptist Church at 7501 Airport Blvd. There’s a public visitation from 10 a.m. with the service beginning at noon.

The driver of the car that hit the bus is charged with homicide by vehicle. Investigators said Brandon Barner made an improper lane change, causing the crash.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories