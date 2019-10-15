Funeral arrangements set for Mobile County school bus driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funeral arrangements are set for a Mobile County school bus driver killed in a crash.

Kimberleigh Welch was killed October 10 when her bus overturned on the I-65 offramp in Prichard. She had just dropped off students at Pathway Alternative School.

The funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, at West Mobile Baptist Church at 7501 Airport Blvd. There’s a public visitation from 10 a.m. with the service beginning at noon.

The driver of the car that hit the bus is charged with homicide by vehicle. Investigators said Brandon Barner made an improper lane change, causing the crash.

