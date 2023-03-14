EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A visitation and funeral service will be held this weekend to honor the lives and memories of a young mother and two children killed in a fire in Eight Mile last week. Family members say they’re doing what they can to keep spirits up in the wake of such a huge tragedy.

Family members say Tylisha Williams–the young mother who died–was the center of their family who kept people together and lifted others up.

Williams was 27 years old. She died last Monday after a fire at her home in Eight Mile along with two of year children–four-year-old LeTerrance Mitchell Jr. and two-year-old Ty’Leah Mitchell.

In the week since the fire, the windows have been boarded up. Yellow caution tape still wraps around the property. A pile of stuffed animals and balloons is tied to the mailbox. Family members say they know the three victims will always be with them in spirit

Daija Welch, cousin: “This week has been very hard it’s been unbelievable, and I haven’t been getting much sleep, being supportive of her family, her brother, and her daughter who she’s left here,” said Cousin Daija Welch. “Our family has been going through a lot we’ll never wake up and be the same and when it comes to Tylisha, Ty’Leah, and [LeTerrance] we love and miss you so much, we know you are watching over us.



Family members are asking for help for Tylisha Williams’s third child. Khloe Minor was staying with another family member last week when the fire happened. They’re organizing a card drive–anyone who wanted to write an encouraging word can send a card or a note to a PO Box.

That address is:

Khloe Minor

5551 Old Shell Road

PO Box 8294

Mobile, AL 36689



The funeral will be Saturday, March 18. A visitation will be at 10 and the funeral service follows at 11 at New Birth Community Church in Mobile. That’s located at 1329 Forest Ridge Rd W.

Last week Prichard officials said the blaze was caused by an accidental kitchen fire.