MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-The funeral arrangements for Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie have been announced.

Rev. Levon Manzie’s funeral will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday at St. Joseph Baptist Church in Mobile. The family of Manzie announcing his death Monday. Manzie was a longtime servant of the City of Mobile, serving as President of Council and on the Mobile County School Board of Commissioners prior.

There will be no visitation before the services. The services are open to the public.