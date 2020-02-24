Fundraiser to help students of Mobile County teacher who died of cancer happening Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are continuing to honor the memory of a Mobile County teacher whose life was cut short by cancer six years ago. Caryn Hyatt-Suthoff’s short time in the classroom will be remembered for a long time.

She was a recent college grad and newlywed when she started working as a Kindergarten teacher at Dodge Elementary in the fall of 2014.

“Caryn taught with her heart, she loved every one of those kids I remember her first day of teaching coming home and telling us about them all and names and what was so special about each one of them,” said sister-in-law Rosalie Hyatt. Caryn died in December of 2014 after battling an aggressive form of cancer. This Saturday at the Grounds is the 6th Annual Caring for Caryn’s Kids 5K/1 Mile Fun Run. It’s an event that’s carried on long after her passing.

“It doesn’t surprise me because she was that spectacular,” said Rosalie Hyatt. This was originally created as a fundraiser for Caryn but she passed away before the first one could be held. Ever since then it focused on helping the children who were in her class.

“I think it’s important because it gives us a chance to remember her,” said one of her former students Evan Bradley. The event is Saturday morning at the Grounds. You can find a link to the registration form here.

