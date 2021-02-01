Fundraiser set up for woman killed in head-on collision

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fundraiser has been set up for a woman killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning.

The woman’s family says they are heartbroken by the loss of 38-year-old Crystal Yount. She was killed Sunday morning in a crash on Schillinger Road, near Ziegler Boulevard.

Mobile police say Yount was driving south on Schillinger around 4 a.m. Sunday, in the right lane, when a pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane, hitting her car head-on.

Police say Yount died on the scene. The driver of the pickup, 22-year-old John Criswell IV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Criswell has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

Yount’s family says she leaves behind two daughters. A fundraiser has been set up to help her family pay for funeral expenses.