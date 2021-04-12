Funding coming to Alabama agencies to help people homeless from pandemic

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced millions of dollars in grant money to help people left homeless by the pandemic. A portion of that money is going to service groups that serve people along the gulf coast. Officials say this “ will enable 15 regional agencies to provide shelter, legal and health services, and other assistance” From the news release:

Salvation Army – $448,224 (city of Mobile)

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. – $710,058 (Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties)

Housing First Inc. – $1 million (Mobile and Baldwin counties)

Family Promise of Baldwin County Inc. – $993,819 (Baldwin County)

Penelope House Inc. – $1 million (city of Mobile)

Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Inc. – $10 million they serve several counties including Clarke, Escambia, Conecuh and Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories