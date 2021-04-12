Funding coming to Alabama agencies to help people homeless from pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced millions of dollars in grant money to help people left homeless by the pandemic. A portion of that money is going to service groups that serve people along the gulf coast. Officials say this “ will enable 15 regional agencies to provide shelter, legal and health services, and other assistance” From the news release:

Salvation Army – $448,224 (city of Mobile)

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. – $710,058 (Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties)

Housing First Inc. – $1 million (Mobile and Baldwin counties)

Family Promise of Baldwin County Inc. – $993,819 (Baldwin County)

Penelope House Inc. – $1 million (city of Mobile)

Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Inc. – $10 million they serve several counties including Clarke, Escambia, Conecuh and Washington.