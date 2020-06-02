UPDATE: No injuries or fatalities at Bangkok Thai Cuisine fire on Highway 90; 1 person in custody

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — The vacant Bangkok Thai Cuisine on Highway 90 caught on fire Monday night. Mobile Fire-Rescue are working the scene. News 5’s Kiara Dedeaux sent us these videos.
Mobile Fire-Rescue dispatch arrived at 10:45 p.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Mobile Police say one person is in custody.
It took Mobile Fire-Rescue about 20-25 minutes to put out the fire.
Officials will release more details later.
