UPDATE: No injuries or fatalities at Bangkok Thai Cuisine fire on Highway 90; 1 person in custody

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — The vacant Bangkok Thai Cuisine on Highway 90 caught on fire Monday night. Mobile Fire-Rescue are working the scene. News 5’s Kiara Dedeaux sent us these videos.

Mobile Fire-Rescue dispatch arrived at 10:45 p.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Mobile Police say one person is in custody.

It took Mobile Fire-Rescue about 20-25 minutes to put out the fire.

Officials will release more details later.

Units on scene of a fully-involved commercial building fire at Bangkok Thai Cuisine, 5345 Hwy. 90. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) June 2, 2020

