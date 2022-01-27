MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Jan. 27 that they found and arrested one fugitive who escaped from a facility in Baldwin County.

Ethan Denny, was wanted by U.S. Marshals after he escaped from prison during Hurricane Ida. U.S. Marshals weren’t able to find him in the severe weather. Denny was serving time for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Denny was last seen in the Mobile County at a homeless camp in Tillman’s corner. Denny also applied for a job at McDonald’s at Airport and Schillinger Road, but did not show up on his first day.

Denny was featured in WKRG News 5’s “Fugitive of the Week” segment on Jan. 25 and two days later, he was found by U.S. marshals at Schillinger and Old Shell Road. Denny was arrested after investigators received tips about Denny’s whereabouts.