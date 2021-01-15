Fugitive task force members sued in federal court over the shooting of an innocent woman during arrest roundup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman mistakenly shot in her home as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on a man who was already in jail has filed a federal lawsuit against those officers.

Ann Rylee McLeod was shot on December 19th, 2019 as officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Nicholas McLeod at a home in Wilmer.

But records showed Nicholas McLeod had been in Mobile Metro Jail since the previous July. When officers with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force smashed through the doors of the home, Ann Rylee McLeod grabbed a gun, not know they were law enforcement officers.

The officers fired, hitting the woman five times. She spent almost a month recovering in a hospital.

The lawsuit names a U.S. Marshal, two deputies from Mobile and Baldwin Counties and an officer from the Alabama Department of Corrections who were part of the task force. Attorneys are seeking damages for pain and suffering and economic relief for McLeod.

You can read the federal complaint below:



