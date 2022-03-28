MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Stephen Tate Jr., who had federal arrest warrants signed in December 2020.

Tate was sentenced to three years of probation after he plead guilty in 2017 to theft of mail, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, which he had 10 pounds of. Tate has had his federal supervision revoked three times since his conviction resulting in almost two years in federal custody.

Tate’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family ties to West Mobile.

If you have any information on where Tate could be please call U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.