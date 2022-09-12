Our Fugitive of the Week for Sept. 12 is Keith Morrell, who has ties to the Whistler area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keith Morrell, who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area.

Keith Morrell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of his supervised release. Morrell was previously convicted for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine. He has a long criminal history of burglary, drug offenses, domestic violence and resisting arrest. Morrell is also wanted by the Mobile Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for theft of property 1st degree. Keith Morrell is known to live in the Whistler area of Mobile County but frequents the casinos in Biloxi MS and Atmore AL. He has a full neck tattoo that should make him easy to identify. BIO: Keith Morrell Black Male Black Hair Brown Eyes 5’8″ 180lbs From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.