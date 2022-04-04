MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jonathan Kearley, whose warrant was signed after he violated his probation in March.

Kearley violated his probation after he was arrested for a domestic assault involving his girlfriend in Jackson County, Miss. Kearley violated his supervised release conditions when he was arrested. Kearley was sentenced to five years of probation for “being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense,” according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kearley is also affiliated with the Simon City Royals Street Gang. Kearley may be staying at his mother’s house in the Eight Mile area of Mobile County. The U.S. Marshals Service believes that his mother and sister may be helping him. Kearly also has friends in the Pascagoula area.

Jonathan Kearley

If you have any information on where Kearley could be please call U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.