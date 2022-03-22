MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who had federal arrest warrants signed in March 2021.

Montgomery was sentenced to six years of custody after being found guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a firearm in 2014. He has had his federal supervision revoked twice since his conviction. On March 2, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was signed that Montgomery again violated to terms and conditions of his supervision. Specifically, Montgomery was arrested in Pascagoula with a half-pound of Marijuana, with also several other previous arrests for possession of firearms, burglary, robbery, and drug possession.

Montgomery’s whereabouts are currently unknown but have strong family ties in Mobile where his father, Clifton Montgomery lives, and Daphne where his grandmother, Elizabeth Montgomery lives.

If you know any information on where Montgomery could be please call US Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.