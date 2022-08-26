MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.

William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad.

Sanders was wanted by deputies for failure to appear for possession of meth. Sanders was also wanted by United States Marshals after they said he violated the terms of his supervised release.

Sanders was featured on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week back in May.