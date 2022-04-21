MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshalls took one fugitive into custody. The fugitive was featured on WKRG’S Fugitive of the Week segment.

David Johnson was taken into custody April 21 at a home off Dauphin Island Parkway. Johnson was on supervised release for a prior conviction when he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Johnson was indicted for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine. Johnson was told to surrender to U.S. Marshalls but he didn’t show up.

Johnson was later featured in WKRG’S Fugitive of the week in January of 2022. Johnson had been on the run since December of 2021.