MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery will close its doors Saturday, April 9 in Mobile.

The restaurant announced its closure in a Facebook post April 7:

“We have been extremely honored to serve this community for the past 13 years and there are far too many priceless memories, stories, and experiences to count. It is with great sadness we report that Saturday will be our last day of operation and we hope to see y’all for a positive and cheerful goodbye.” Facebook post from Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery

The post urged residents to come out and order their favorite drinks and meals one last time. Residents are also encouraged to be patient as the restaurant will be taking orders with a small staff.