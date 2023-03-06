PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — After another specially called meeting with two board members from the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, customers still walked away frustrated, confused, and scratching their heads.

Board members John Johnson Jr. and Cherry Doyle held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the $1.5 million they received from the Mobile County Commission. According to Doyle and Johnson, the money from the commission is set to fix leaks, pipes, and lift stations around Prichard.

Holding the meeting at the Sureword OutReach Ministries, the pew filled with customers as they raised questions and concerns on if the money will be used properly.

During the meeting, Johnson and Doyle opened the floor to customers. The biggest question for most of them was what’s the plan for the money since it’s now in the hands of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.

Prichard resident, Julia Samuels, raised this concern during the meeting. She said there wasn’t a clear plan for the board to properly allocate the money–making her feel uneasy about how it’s going to be spent.

“If we don’t get a plan or a vision for the city, these funds coming to the city shouldn’t be spent anywhere right now!” said Samuels during the meeting.

Johnson said he understands the customer’s frustrations, so he urges them to call the Mobile County Commissioners–asking them to require a unanimous or super-majority vote from the five board members on how to spend the money.

However, the money will not go towards their $55 million loan which defaulted Thursday, March 2nd. WKRG News 5 asked Johnson if customers can now expect their bills to increase.

“That–I don’t know,” said Johnson. “It was my prayer that it doesn’t happen. But with that type of thing that has happened, it is inevitable.”

Customers said they are frustrated with the division between the board members because it hinders any possible progress the board makes.

“This is going from bad to worse!” exclaimed another Prichard resident. “We don’t have a five-member water board—a functional five-member water board!”

“You heard what the citizens were saying,” said Johnson. “How frustrated they are with what’s going on, with the divide and how things are going.”

After the meeting, some customers walked away feeling more optimistic.

“I do feel some hope based on what went on,” said Thomas Graham, a Prichard resident. “And I do hope that they succeed in doing what they’re saying and making sure that it’s not just three out of the five water board members who decide where all this money goes.”

Others felt like the meeting did not go as well because they feel there still wasn’t a resolution to an ongoing problem with the board. Customers are still unsure where the $1.5 million is going.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident of Prichard and I’ve attended meetings after meetings after meetings for years,” expressed Samuels after the meeting, “And it kind of discourages you. After a time when you go to these meetings and there’s a lot of fighting, there’s no resolution. They tell you to show up; voice your concerns, and then nothing is ever done.”

Johnson said there is another special called meeting Monday, March 6 at the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board location. He said this meeting will discuss the contract between the Mobile County Commission and the Prichard Water Board on how the $1.5 million will be properly allocated.