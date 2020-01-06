Frontier Airlines suspends flights from Mobile Downtown Airport

In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Frontier Airlines has announced they will cease service at the Mobile Downtown Airport as of April 22, 2020.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement:

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community in bringing service to Mobile and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities. “ Frontier Airlines

The Mobile Airport Authority says they will not likely return to Mobile any sooner than 2021.

The Mobile Airport Authority thanked Frontier for investing in Mobile and for proving the concept illustrated in the FAA Feasibility Study published earlier this year.

“Carriers such as Frontier are often confronted with market opportunities they need to address,” stated Michael Boyd, president of Boyd Group International, an aviation consulting firm. “For example, the sudden decision by Southwest Airlines to pull out of New York’s Newark airport represented an alternative opportunity for Frontier to expand in the nation’s largest air market. That leads to the difficult decision to move aircraft from successful smaller markets such as Mobile.”

The Mobile Airport Authority says it will continue to recruit new low-cost carriers and says efforts to transition all commercial air service from Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport are well underway.

