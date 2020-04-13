Frontier Airlines announces new destination for Mobile Downtown Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) says Frontier is continuing to fly out of Brookey and is adding a flight to Orlando.

“We value the relationship we have with Frontier Airlines, and we are very excited that we can offer the destination of Orlando from the Downtown Airport. As our lives return to normal, we feel that this destination will be a benefit to Baldwin and Mobile Counties and the surrounding area.” Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority President

In a press release, Frontier will offer a direct flight to the Orlando International Airport, the second-largest operating base in Frontier’s network, starting Saturday, April 18.

“We are pleased that Frontier is extending its air service in Mobile. This is good news for the Mobile Downtown Airport and good news for our citizens as it provides direct access to the Orlando market. Credit to the great working relationship between the City, the Mobile Airport Authority and Frontier.” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The seasonal service will begin on April 18, and tickets are now available at flyfrontier.com.

