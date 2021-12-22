‘From dusk to dawn’: Mobile Police keep lights on to show presence ahead of Christmas

(WKRG: from Mobile Police) Mobile Police will keep their blue lights on in the days leading up to Christmas, drawing attention to their presence around business and shops ahead of the holiday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police will keep their blue lights on in the days leading up to Christmas, drawing attention to their presence around business and shops ahead of the holiday.

Mobile Police said in a news release they will patrol with stationary blue lights to “increase the visibility of police presence around the city’s commercial corridors.” Mobilians can expect to see the lights on Dec. 23 and 24, “from dusk to dawn.”

Police said if they need to stop someone, they will turn on flashing lights. Police provided photos of the stationary blue lights.