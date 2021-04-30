Friends remember longtime educator killed in house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends of a man killed in a house fire early Saturday morning are sharing what this loss means.

The fire happened on Jones Avenue as storms moved through the area Saturday morning.

Mobile police confirm Charles Buskey Jr. was killed in the fire. Buskey was a longtime educator, who even after retirement was heavily involved in the education field.

“Just one of the greatest educators in Mobile County just outstanding in every way. Students loved him, crazy about him,” said Mattie Marshall Shepard.

Shepard has known Buskey for about 50 years.

“I was student as well as when I got into education field myself, he was always offering to help us. Whatever I needed, he was there,” said Shepard.

Buskey worked for the Mobile County Public School System for years. “He was always there for everyone, he was just outstanding in every way,” Shepard said.

Buskey died Saturday morning, Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were called to a home on Jones Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the home. Mobile Fire-Rescue says his body was found inside.

Friends say his death is a huge loss.

“Mobile has lost an outstanding, wonderful, fantastic educator one who loves everyone,” Shepard said.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the cause of the fire was accidental.