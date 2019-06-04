Friends rally behind Grand Bay woman who just lost both parents to cancer

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Close friends are hoping you’ll take a moment to listen to Tory’s story.

In a span of less than three weeks, the young mother in Mobile County lost both parents to cancer.

Tory’s mom passed away in May from lung, liver and brain cancer. Just over two weeks later, Tory’s dad died from lung, brain and bone cancer.

Friends launched a Facebook fundraiser called Tory’s Story. They’re raising money for funeral expenses, as Tory goes through the most difficult time of her life.

As of Tuesday evening, $1,950 had been raised.

The person who created the page asks, even if you can’t donate, to “send love and prayers to this sweet, beautiful family and my dear, sweet friend!”

To read more about Tory’s Story, click here.
 

