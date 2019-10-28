Friends plan vigil for woman found shot on interstate

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends say a vigil is planned Monday night for Shameka Stabler, who was found shot in her car on I-165 near Prichard last week.

According to a Facebook post, the vigil is set for 7 p.m. on N. Price Avenue.

Stabler was wounded in a murder-suicide in Prichard three weeks before she was shot. Police say she was wounded trying to protect her friend Jasmine Fields, who was killed.

The man arrested in connection to Stabler’s death is the brother of the man who shot Fields and Stabler, before turning the gun on himself.