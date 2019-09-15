Friends, family mourn loss of Saraland man killed in Mobile motorcycle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family plan to gather later this week to honor the memory of a young man killed in a motorcycle crash in Mobile late Friday night. 24-year-old Robert Sones Jr., better known as Robby to his friends, died in a crash. I spoke to a friend Paige Balthayser by phone.

“He always put others before himself, he’d give you the shirt off his back no matter what anything he had you know, before he could keep it for himself he’d make sure someone else had it,” Balthaser said. “He was a great guy.” Friends say it’s still hard to believe this young man lost his life.

“When I found out I just wanted someone to tell me it wasn’t him, I couldn’t stop crying all day yesterday,” Balthaser said. “People need to know Robby would have done anything for anybody and he was an amazing guy.”

Police say Sones was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed down Government Boulevard. Another vehicle pulled into the street from Fairway Drive and police say Sones hit his brakes, losing control of his bike and crashing into a street sign and utility pole.

Friends are organizing a candlelight vigil this week in Robby Sones honor. Balthayser says it will be held at 5 Tuesday evening at the Saraland boat launch.