MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and firefighters are paying tribute to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash last week. 60-year-old Thomas Graham died in a motorcycle crash. He was also a beloved member of the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. Better known as “Skeeter” to his friends, Thomas Graham is remembered as a man they couldn’t do without.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back, a stand-up guy, anytime you’d call on him in need he was always there, call him he’d answer, if he didn’t pick up he’d always call you right back,” said volunteer firefighter Justin Ballentino. In addition to his dedication, friends said he also lifted other people up.

“I don’t care what kind of day you were having, or what kind of moment you were in, if he showed that smile, I don’t know there was something about it,” said Firefighter AJ Bozell. Friends said Thomas Graham leaves a lasting legacy that can still be felt today.

“Skeeter was always one of those people who if something was broke or something needed to get done at the fire department he was willing to go the extra mile to get it taken care of,” said Calcedeaver Fire Chief Robin Drohan. One of those jobs happened when the chief said Skeeter convinced the local steel mill to donate the money they needed for a life-saving defibrillator. A group of firefighters gathered Sunday to share their stories, and even though Skeeter’s gear sits unused his memory lives strong in them.

“It’s always not a good thing to lose a fellow firefighter but when we do we always come together stronger,” said friend David Koger. “We’re going to watch over his family, the same way he’s watching over us every day.” The crash that killed Thomas Graham happened before dawn Wednesday morning near Eddie’s Country Store, five miles north of Saraland, green paint on the roadway marks where his motorcycle and a Toyota Camry collided according to ALEA.

Tributes are planned for Thomas Graham this week. Tuesday a wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Freeman Funeral Home in Citronelle. On Sunday the 22nd, his remains will be escorted by the fire department from the Funeral home to Graham’s home for a celebration of his life.