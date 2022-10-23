MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25.

From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras Across the Causeway Two weeks ago, virtually anyone who runs will remember Victor Birch.

“If I had a timeline of my life you could see exactly where I met Victor and how my life got better and all these people here are a testament to what all he gave back,” said runner James Reynolds.

That testament continued Sunday morning as a regular running group, the same group Birch was traveling to meet when he died, met for another morning run.

“You felt like you were his best friend because he treated us all like we were his best friend,” said runner Suanne White-Spunner.

Friends said the best way to honor Victor Birch’s legacy is to train relentlessly in the same way he did.

“There’s been an awkward silence for sure but we’re not concentrating on things we can’t control,” said runner Keith Evans. “Right now, we’re just focusing on our running group and what we can do to help continue the legacy Victor started.”

Mobile Police have released little information since the crash that took Birch’s life and it’s not clear if criminal charges are pending. Last month, police said the other driver was seriously hurt and hospitalized after the crash.

A Mobile Police spokesperson responded to a request for comment this week saying it’s an active investigation and detectives are still looking into the circumstances around it. While frustrating, friends remain optimistic.

“We also know our system is here in place and we’re going to hope and pray that we get the right outcome,” said James Reynolds.

For now, they’ll keep the pace and keep improving, the same way Birch would have.