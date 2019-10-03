Friend of murder victim asks for change

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police say they are investigating a murder suicide that happened early Thursday morning in Whistler. Three people total were shot.

Tyvontae Johnson and Jasmine Fields were both killed, the third person is expected to be okay. Police say it is a case of domestic violence.

Family members tell News 5 it was her boyfriend who shot and killed Fields as her two young children looked on. We spoke with one of Fields’ friends who is now asking for change in the community.

“It’s just sad,” said Demetrius Myatt, a friend of Fields.

Myatt has been friends with Fields for several years.

“Her and I had actually been texting yesterday,” said Myatt.

He says he is in shock after he got word that his friend was gunned down as a result of domestic violence.

“This is the third young, black woman that I’ve known personally that has died as an act of violence because of their significant other,” he said.

Police say it happened outside a home on Bellmeade Drive early Thursday morning. Fields was shot and killed as her children watched. Police believe Johnson pulled the gun on himself, taking his own life.

“My whole heart, my mind my body and my spirit goes out to her children. Because as long as they live, this will forever be in the corridors of their memory and in their mind,” said Myatt.

Myatt does have a message after the death of his friend. “Stop killing our young black women because we need them around,” he said.

Fields’ two children who witnessed the shooting will be getting counselling through the Mobile Child Advocacy Center.

LATEST POSTS: