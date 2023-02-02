MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The search continues for a Mt. Vernon killer. Six days after the crime — one of the victim’s longtime friends spoke to News 5 who says the murder came as a shock.

What was a regular Friday night for 45-year-old Jamel Pendleton turned deadly after he answered a knock at his door.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, at a light brown colored house off St. Stephens Road.

Pendleton was shot more than once, but he still managed to warn other family members inside the home about the danger and to call 911.

Pendleton’s friend of 10 years, Thomas Sprinkle, describes the news of his friend’s passing as devastating, saying he never would’ve thought something like this could happen to someone who, in his eyes, was so unproblematic.

“Over 10 years I’ve known him I’ve never even heard of him being in a fight with anybody, arguing with anybody you know and I’m just at a loss for words for it honestly,” said Sprinkle. “He was a good person you know at the end of the day he’d do anything he could for you and wouldn’t ask for a dime in return.”

The only thing Sprinkle and Pendleton’s family can hope for is a speedy arrest of those responsible for this deadly shooting.

“I hope the people get caught at the end of the day and Justice is served,” said Sprinkle.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says they’re getting very close to closing this case.

“He (Jamel Pendleton) did make a couple of remarks prior to passing away which I don’t wanna get into details about that right now but it was very helpful in the case,” said Paul Burch, Mobile County Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office also says most of the Mt. Vernon community has been very helpful in trying to solve this case and because of that, they do have descriptions of potential suspects.