Free transportation offered to libraries to fill out Census

Mobile area non-profits are partnering to try to get people to fill out the Census before the September 30 deadline. Mobile County’s current response rate is just 63%, putting the area at risk of losing political representation and millions of dollars in federal funding.

Mobile United and Coastal Express Shuttle will provide free transportation for anyone who has no internet access or is still without internet due to Hurricane Sally. People will be taken to four Mobile Public Library locations that are scheduling computer appointments so people can fill out their census. Those locations are the Ben May Main Library, the Toulminville Library, the West Regional Library, and the Parkway Library.

Appointments are being made on the hour between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, September 26th, Monday, September 28th, Tuesday September 29th, and Wednesday, September 30th.

Library numbers are:

Ben May Main Library: 251-340-1535

Toulminville Library: 251- 494-4982

West Regional Library: 251-340-8555

Parkway Library: 251-239-9485

Once people have an appointment, they can call Coastal Express Shuttle at 251-

923-8336 to arrange transportation.

Questions? Call Mobile United at 251-432-1638.