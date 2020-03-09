Free tax help to be offered at Lifelines Family Counseling Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile city-wide Financial Education and Tax Preparation Day is happening Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 10 am to 3 pm at Lifelines Family Counseling Center, 705 Oak Circle Dr. E in Mobile.

If your income is $66,000.00 or less:
• Get your federal and state taxes prepared free
• Receive your refund faster by using direct deposit
• Returns prepared by IRS and trained Professional Prepares
• At no cost to you FREE!

Filing Requirements
You will need to bring a photo ID; Social Security cards for self, spouse, and dependents; copies of all W2s, 1099s, etc.; a copy of a check for direct deposit; and spouse (both spouses must be present to sign return.)

BB&T/Lifelines-Bank On South Alabama/Mobile Community Action-Support
Come learn how to improve your family financial conditions by visiting the BB&T Financial Bus and take advantage of Free Credit Reports • Online Credit 101 Classes • FICO Score Education • Online Banking & Bill Pay Demonstration • Opening Online Accounts • Money Smart Training Program.

The event is sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), Bank On South Alabama, Lifeline Counseling Services and Community Action Partnership.

