“Free Sunday” at the History Museum of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile is offering free admission tomorrow afternoon for October’s “Free Sunday!”

Guests can interact with characters from throughout history and can also see the current special exhibit on display called the “Art of War.”

The event runs from 1-5 PM.

