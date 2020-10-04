MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile is offering free admission tomorrow afternoon for October’s “Free Sunday!”
Guests can interact with characters from throughout history and can also see the current special exhibit on display called the “Art of War.”
The event runs from 1-5 PM.
LATEST STORIES:
- “Free Sunday” at the History Museum of Mobile
- Senator Hawley tests negative for coronavirus
- What is remdesivir? What we know about Trump’s latest treatment
- “It’s a blessing” OWA free admission weekend bringing hope post Sally
- Child dies in fatal Escambia County, Fla. crash, others injured