Free shredding event planned for next week

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– If you have sensitive documents that need to be shredded, you may want to attend a free Shred-It event at Trustmark Bank locations.
The bank announced it is is teaming up with the largest document destruction provider in the world to offer the complimentary service on Friday July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show canceled
- COVID grounds planes, derails trains, and banishes buses
- FWC kicks off ‘Operation Dry Water’ Friday to crack down on drunk Florida boaters
- FAQs answered on City of Mobile mask ordinance
- The Wharf fireworks show still on for Fourth of July