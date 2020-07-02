Free shredding event planned for next week

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– If you have sensitive documents that need to be shredded, you may want to attend a free Shred-It event at Trustmark Bank locations.

The bank announced it is is teaming up with the largest document destruction provider in the world to offer the complimentary service on Friday July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

