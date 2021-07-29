Free pet adoptions Saturday at Mobile Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Now is the time to adopt a pet from the City of Mobile Animal Shelter.

On July 31, the Shelter will waive adoption fees at Pet Adoption Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. at 855 Owens Street, according to a news release.

Not only is the adoption free, the Shelter will also spay or neuter the pet and administer its first set of vaccines and deworming treatment.

As an extra incentive, the Shelter offers these six reasons to adopt a pet: