Free meal program for children begins in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System started its free meal program Thursday. It’s an effort to make sure no child goes hungry while school is out amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Any time we close school, that’s something that we have to consider is the fact that not everyone has food at home,” said MCPSS spokesperson Rena Phillips.

There are more than 60 schools across the county where meals are being handed out to ensure easy access for any of the nearly 58,000 students in the district. It works curbside. Breakfast and lunch items are packed up inside the cafeteria and are brought out to families.

“You can see that some are coming, so they need it. It’s very, very important that children get a meal whether school is in or not. We’re being as safe as we can. We’re sanitizing everything. We’re following all the rules and regulations,” said Florence McCants, Cafeteria Manager at Spencer-Westlawn Elementary School.

Free meals are available for children 18 and younger every weekday that school is not in session. Those children must be present in order to receive a meal.

