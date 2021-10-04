Free mammograms offered by Ascension Providence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence announced in a news release the Ascension Providence Breast Center will be providing no-cost mammograms throughout the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The release said the Breast Center is a state-of-the-art facility with trained physicians and caregivers who are trained in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer.

Mammograms will be available to women who meet the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program guidelines.

Eligibility for a mammogram include:

must be between the age of 40 and 64

an income at or below 250 percent of the deferal poverty guidelines. For households with two people, those with an income below $43,550 annual are eligible and for a household of four, income should be below $66,250

those without insurance or who are underinsured

For more information, contact Breast Cancer Navigator, Robi Jones at 251-266-2852, or email rjones@ascension.org.