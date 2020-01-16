Free classes to help you find a job.

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — A non-profit organization founded by former Surgeon General, Dr. Regina Benjamin is holding free career-building classes in Bayou La Batre. The Gulf States Health Policy Center has partnered with Regions Bank and the Alabama Career Center to provide the classes.

Classes will teach participants how to search for a job, write a resume, and interview for a job. Students will also learn how to manage their money, avoid debt and identity theft.

“Our community members are talented, hardworking, and determined to improve their lives by advancing their careers and their skillsets,” said Benjamin in a news release issued by (GS-HPC) Thursday.

Classes will be held on January 30, February 6, and February 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at GS-HPC offices on Wintzell Avenue.

Dr. Benjamin will present certificates of completion to participants at a special dinner.

For more information, you can call 251-824-4985 or email emily@bayouclinic.org.

