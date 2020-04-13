Free Chick-fil-A for first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- People are cooking at home more than ever. A Mobile-based telecommunications company has started an online contest. Amateur chefs with the best skill in the kitchen can win some cash. CEO Brad Custred hams it up for Instagram, showing off his culinary skill in his company’s “Quarantine Kitchen” contest. Their company, S-Concierge, is looking for the best and most compelling cooking videos.

"There are things we do anyway and we all have a chance to do something to help others get through this time," said Brad Custred via Zoom video chat Monday morning. From funny kid videos to videos with a free spirit, this contest was inspired by the ailing food service industry struggling in this pandemic.