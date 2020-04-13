Free Chick-fil-A for first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chick-fil-A on Dauphin Street in Mobile is saying thank you to our first responders with free chicken.
Police, firefighters, and EMTs can get a free original chicken sandwich between 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday April 13.
