Free Chick-fil-A for first responders

Mobile County

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chick-fil-A on Dauphin Street in Mobile is saying thank you to our first responders with free chicken.

Police, firefighters, and EMTs can get a free original chicken sandwich between 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday April 13.

