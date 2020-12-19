Free carriage rides, holiday music tonight at Colonial Fort Conde

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile will be closing out their Colonial Christmas events at Colonial Fort Conde with Carriage Rides & Cocktails.

The free event offers families Colonial horse-drawn carriage rides, live holiday music, and custom drinks, all surrounded by hundreds of luminaries. There will be a cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Carriage rides will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday night live music features Roman Street. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 150. S. Royal St. in Mobile.

Masks are required when not sipping cocktails, and only one household/group will be permitted

per ride.

