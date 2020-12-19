Free carriage rides, holiday music tonight at Colonial Fort Conde

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fort Conde_279633

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile will be closing out their Colonial Christmas events at Colonial Fort Conde with Carriage Rides & Cocktails.

The free event offers families Colonial horse-drawn carriage rides, live holiday music, and custom drinks, all surrounded by hundreds of luminaries. There will be a cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Carriage rides will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday night live music features Roman Street. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 150. S. Royal St. in Mobile.

Masks are required when not sipping cocktails, and only one household/group will be permitted
per ride.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast