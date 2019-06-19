MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) – Bebo’s car wash in Mobile is offering free car washes for teachers on June 19, 2019.

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. teachers can pull up and receive a complimentary wash and free use of the self vacuums.

The company says it is to celebrate local teachers making it through the school year.

School is OUT for summer and we want to celebrate all those educators that made it to summer! All teachers🍎 receive a FREE car wash & self vacuum on Wednesday, June 19th at any locations! So, come by and allow us to say thank you for all that you do! #BebosExpress #TeacherAppreciation Facebook Event Page

