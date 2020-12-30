Free breakfast, lunch for Mobile County students start on Jan. 4th as virtual classes kick-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From January 4th-8th, students will be provided free breakfast and lunch as school is conducted virtually, according to MCPSS.
Mobile County Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to our students free of charge as we will be participating in 100 percent remote learning January 4-8. Schools have the option of distributing meals for the entire week on Monday or distributing meals daily, Monday through Friday. Your school will provide specific details. We look forward to seeing all of our students online Monday morning!MCPSS
Add’l Info:
- All schools will provide breakfast, lunch and milk and/or juice for each day.
- Schools that are distributing meals for the whole week on Monday will provide one hot breakfast and one hot lunch, as well as frozen meals for the other four days.
- Most schools will be distributing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (Schools will provide their families with specifics, including if their hours are different).
