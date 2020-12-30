Free breakfast, lunch for Mobile County students start on Jan. 4th as virtual classes kick-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From January 4th-8th, students will be provided free breakfast and lunch as school is conducted virtually, according to MCPSS.

Mobile County Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to our students free of charge as we will be participating in 100 percent remote learning January 4-8. Schools have the option of distributing meals for the entire week on Monday or distributing meals daily, Monday through Friday. Your school will provide specific details. We look forward to seeing all of our students online Monday morning!

MCPSS