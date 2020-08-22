Fred Richardson is running for Mayor

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fred Richardson is running for Mobile’s Mayor and will be on the August 24, 2021 Municipal Election.

Richardson’s slogan is, “No vote, no Hope, Stay Woke.”

To see Richardson’s full Facebook page here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories