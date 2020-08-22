Fred Richardson is running for Mayor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fred Richardson is running for Mobile’s Mayor and will be on the August 24, 2021 Municipal Election.
Richardson’s slogan is, “No vote, no Hope, Stay Woke.”
To see Richardson's full Facebook page here.
