Franklin Primary Health Center testing existing patients for COVID-19

Unedited press release

MOBILE, Ala – March 23, 2020. Franklin Primary Health Center, Inc. (FPHC) launched its COVID-19 testing program on Friday, March 20, 2020. The COVID-19 testing program is available for existing FPHC patients who have completed a phone screening and have been directed to schedule a drive-through appointment with the COVID-19 testing team.

The COVID-19 testing for existing patients will be conducted at FPHC Corporate Headquarters located at 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Mobile Alabama. (Note: If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call the Coronavirus Evaluation Hotline at 251.444.1122.)

If you have questions about COVID-19 or the status of existing appointments, please visit the COVID-19 section of our website at the following online address: http://franklinprimary.org/covid-19/

Please contact the Office of the CEO with additional questions.

