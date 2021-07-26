Fox Landing at Big Creek Lake to be shut down because of invasive weed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Mobile Area Water and Sewer System says they will be shutting down access to Fox Landing at Big Creek Lake after an invasive species of plant was found.

Giant Salvinia is described as a floating fern originally from southern Brazil.

A quick search of the weed reveals information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, which says Giant Salvinia “is currently one of the most problematic aquatic plants in Texas. It damages aquatic ecosystems by outgrowing and replacing native plants that provide food and habitat for native animals and waterfowl. Additionally, it blocks out sunlight and decreases oxygen concentrations to the detriment of fish and other aquatic animals.”

Big Creek Lake is a popular fishing destination. Fox Landing is located at the end of Howell’s Ferry Road and is the only boat launch location on the lake.