MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene at about 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

This comes one day after officers in the Mobile Police Department responded to three similar situations in the Mobile area Monday, June 27.

According to a release, officers found two “unknown male subjects” shooting at each other on the 500 block of Joachim Street, near the Alabama State Docks. There were no reported injuries, but officers discovered two houses and located victims who had been hit by stray bullets. According to the release, this is an ongoing investigation.