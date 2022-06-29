MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old, who was killed on Cheshire Drive South Feb. 15.

Kentrell Freeman, 23, was charged with the murder of Daniel Blackmon, 14, who was shot and killed at the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South.

Kentrell Freeman

Freeman, along with three others were charged in connection with the child’s murder. Ryan Kidd, 18, was charged earlier today with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

On Monday, Deontae Kimbrough, 19, turned himself into the Mobile Police Department and was taken to the county jail. Kimbrough was charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. Later that night, Teriana Thompson 18, turned herself in. She is charged with felony murder.

Ryan Kidd, Deontae Kimbrough and Teriana Thompson

Blackmon was found outside his home with several gunshot wounds. He was later taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.