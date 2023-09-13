MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of a 6-year-old child in August.

Myasia Pettway, 21, is the fourth subject to be arrested in connection the shooting.

The shooting happened at the Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Chief Prine said the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between residents at the apartment complex.

Just 24 hours later, Mobile Police arrested the first suspect, Zaire Hughes, 19. As he was escorted to Mobile Metro Jail, Hughes told reporters that the 6-year-old child was not the intended target.

Police arrested Deante Jenkins, 18, in Grove Hill, and Jamayal Williams, 19, in Gautier, Mississippi on Aug. 21 for their alleged role in the shooting.