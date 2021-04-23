Four Mobile businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says they had a 50/50 day Thursday during underage drinking compliance checks.

Four out of eight locations sold alcohol to a minor on April 22.

Airport Package located 6406 Airport Blvd

Raceway at 675 Schillinger Road

Dodge at 470 Schillinger Road

Shell at 1391 Schillinger Road

Warrants will be signed on the employees that made each sale.

MPD says tips on business selling to minors can be reported on www.mobilepd.org or by calling 251-208-7211.