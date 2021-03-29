Four dead, including infant, in head-on crash on Highway 45 in Saraland

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A head-on crash on Highway 45 killed four people, including a couple and their infant child.

On March 28, at about 6:15 p.m. the Saraland Police Department, Traffic Homicide Division responded to the 6400 block of Highway 45 in Saraland in reference to a traffic crash with fatalities. Police say a preliminary investigation shows excessive speed and a domestic violence situation were contributing factors to the crash.

Police say Towanda Ofield, 39, from Chunchula, struck the victims’ vehicle head-on while chasing another vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was occupied by Jerry Dunn, 28, and Alexis Dunn, 21, both from Millry. Also in the victims’ vehicle was the couple’s infant child. All parties were pronounced deceased at the scene.