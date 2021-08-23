Fountain scheduled for removal from Bienville Square Tuesday

The iconic fountain in the center of Mobile’s Bienville Square (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile confirmed the scheduled removal of the Ketchum Fountain in Bienville Square will be happen on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

In a news release the city said the fountain has not been restored since 1993 and will be held by Robinson Iron, the same company that restored the fountain 28 years ago.

The restoration is expected to take three to four months. During the restoration process, the plan for the new basin will be finalized and presented to the Architectural Review Board.

The city says the current basin will be removed to make way for the new fountain pool.