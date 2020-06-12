Breaking News on the Gulf Coast

Foundation set up for late Mobile businessman

Mobile County

Jimmy Francia Foundation will support small businesses and youth baseball

A foundation has been set up in memory of Mobile businessman Jimmy Francia. Francia passed away last week at age 57.

According to organizers, the Jimmy Francia Foundation will support two interests close to Francia’s heart: small businesses and baseball. The foundation will provide opportunities for low income children to play baseball, and will provide assistance to struggling small businesses. Francia owned and operated Francia’s Formal Affair, and played baseball at the University of South Alabama. He was also a youth baseball coach.

A GoFundMe has been set up to fund the foundation. To learn more about the foundation and its mission, and to make a donation, click here

